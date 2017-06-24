A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Roy Scalf & Alma Montgomery Scalf Banner. He was a graduate of Hampton High School. He had owned and operated Scalf’s Wholesale Bait in Dandridge for thirty years. Paul was a member of Hampton Masonic Lodge # 750, Scottish rite and Shriner. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, Hampton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years: Joan Shaw Scalf, a granddaughter: Rachel Ann Scalf, a daughter-in-law: Genia Scalf, one sister: Marie Bussink, and four brothers: Hampy, Jimmy, Pat & Glenn Scalf.

Survivors in addition to his daughter Sonia include two sons: Anthony Scalf, Hampton and Wesley Scalf, Dandridge. His Grandchildren: Linda Clawson, John Paul Scalf, both of Hampton, Joy Truman, Charlie Scalf both of Jonesborough, Jason Scalf , Jesse Scalf, Dandridge. His great grandchildren: Rachel Nelson, Ayden Scalf, Patsy Ann Scalf, Billie Jean Scalf all of Hampton, Jakob Smelcer, Harlee Truman both of Jonesborough, Jason Scalf II, Anzley Scalf, Paislee Scalf all of Dandridge. His Sisters: Lorraine Campbell, Elizabethton and Jean Potter of Maryland. Several nieces & nephews. His special friends: Sam & Barbara Grindstaff.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiation Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Scalf, Kevin Scalf, Michael Scalf, Josh Shankle, Robert Clawson, Mike Wallen, Joe Waycaster and Eddie Julian. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Johnny Bradshaw, Clifford Gobble and John Wallen. The family would like to express a special Thanks to Lori and Gail for all the love and care they showed to Mr. Scalf and family. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence of his daughter Sonia Jeanice Banner, Hampton. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Scalf family