Margaret Montalean Baldwin Dishner

Montalean was born in Ashe County, N.C., a daughter of the late Gaither and Maggie Stykes Baldwin. Montalean worked at the Big Jack and L.C. King Co., in the early 70’s she worked at the S&H Stamp Store on Edgemont Ave. Montalean accepted Christ as her Savior at age 13 at Lansing Presbyterian Church. She is a member of Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church, Bluff City, TN. Montalean was preceded in death by her parents, Gaither and Maggie Baldwin; infant brother, Melvin; infant sister, Linda; brothers, Grant, Kenneth, and Jim Baldwin; sisters, Doris Holman and Daphne Musick.

Her survivors include, daughters, Cathy Patterson and husband Bruce, Melissa Graybeal; grandchildren, Chris Price and Kristin Paquette; great grandchildren, Sammy Paquette, Abby Paquette, Jackson Price, and Bella Eaton; sister, Reba Smith; several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service for Montalean will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017 in Glenwood Cemetery with Brother Sam Haynes officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Grace Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3055 West State Street, Bristol, TN 37620.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.