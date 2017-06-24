Jimmy Glen Moyer (Jim)

He was born February 7, 1949 in Johnson City, Tennessee and graduated from Science Hill High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from E.T.S.U. in 1975 and was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi Fraternity. He served during the Vietnam War as a Military Policeman and was stationed in Soul, South Korea. He retired as a Special Agent for the Department of Defense in Pensacola, Florida.

He was preceded in death his parents Billy A. Moyer and Evelyn M. Moyer. He is survived by a son, Nathan Andrew Moyer of Birmingham, Alabama and daughter, Laura Ashleigh Moyer, of Knoxville, Tennessee. He is also survived by a brother, David M. Moyer of Smyrna, Georgia and several cousins.

Per his request the body was cremated. Internment Services will be conducted at 11:30 am on Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee.