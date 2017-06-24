Dr. Michael Byron Lady “Doc”

He is survived by his wife, Tena Short-Lady of Bristol, TN; his father, Dr. W.C. "Dub" Lady of Kingsport, TN; daughter Jennifer Pruhs and husband Rob of Norfolk, VA, son Michael. B. Lady, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Nampa, ID, daughter Lauren Lady of Phoenix, AZ; and stepson, Justin Short of Jonesborough, TN; grandchildren, Josh Lady, Luke Lady, Landon Pruhs, Kyleigh Pruhs, and Uriah Lady; sisters, Cherrell Robinette and husband John, and Kim Lower of Kingsport, TN; nieces, Sarah Holcombe and husband Mitchell of Bloomingdale, GA, and Kimberly Royal and husband Ricky of Castle Rock, CO; great-nieces, Lacey Holcombe, Miranda Holcombe, and Frances Royal; and great-nephews, Luke Holcombe and Cody Royal. He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Comerford Lady of Kingsport, TN, and brother, Brad Lady of Kingsport, TN.

Michael B. Lady was born on August 2, 1949 in Memphis, TN. He received his undergraduate degree from ETSU in Johnson City, TN and attended medical school at UT Memphis. After serving residency as General Duty Physician, and Flight Surgeon in the United States Air Force in Korea, Japan, and South Dakota, he returned to Bristol, TN where he practiced E.R. Medicine. With foresight and a passion for providing medical care to the Tri Cities area, Dr. Lady established Med One in 1985, this area's first urgent care in Bristol, TN. His compassion and diagnostic care led many of "Doc's" patients to consider him as their primary care physician.

In addition to being remembered for the medical care he provided the community for over 30 years, "Doc" will be remembered for his wisdom, charm, humor, storytelling, preparing delicious meals, fishing and his love for living and being with Tena on the most beautiful place on Earth; South Holston Lake.

The family will be receiving visitors on Tuesday, June 27th from 5pm to 8pm at 992 Lakeview Dock Road, Bristol, TN. Casual "lake" attire is requested. A private celebration of life will be held at a later time with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating and Military Honors conducted by the Bristol VFW and Air Force Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be "The ORB" who are Don Harris, Bennie Kerley, Kendell Mitchell, Garry Pyle, John Robinette, Allen Stokes and Stanley Stooksbury and "Doc's" dear friend and fishing partner, Steve Skaggs.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kristin Ancell at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center as well as the 11th floor staff: the staff of Residence Inn in Brentwood, TN; John and Julie Slagle, the Lake View Dock staff, Tony Anderson, Craig Callahan, Mike Sexton, Aleeta Gent-Smith, Mike Smith, John Kite, Phil and Lauren Ling, Megg Rapp, and the musical talents and special friendship of Chris Newton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to TWRA Foundation Charitable Giving, 5000 Linbar Drive, Suite 275, Nashville, TN 37211.

