Charles A. Rochelle, Jr.

A native of Ponca City, OK he was the son of the late Charles Rochelle, Sr. and Roselie Davis Rochelle.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diana F. Rochelle, Jonesborough; sister, Jill Barnes and her husband, Sam, AZ; sons, Charles A. Rochelle III, Johnny Barnett, both of CA, and Samuel Barnett, Johnson City; daughter, Candis Garst, Jonesborough; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at Crystal Lake in Newberry Springs, CA at a later date.

