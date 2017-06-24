Alice (Akey) Crowell Kincaid

She was born September 12, 1925 to William Forest and Ada Crowell Kincaid in Gastonia, NC. Akey attended Greensboro College and graduated from Salem College with a Business degree. She moved from NC to TN in 1957. She retired from The Loafer in 2015 after more than 30 years of advertising sales. Akey was the Director of “Majesty”, a choral group based in the Jonesborough Senior Center, where she shared her love for music.

Akey was very serious about her faith and her relationship with God and trust in Jesus as her savior. She loved reading her Bible and in the last few months, having her Bible read to her by her sister and her caregiver.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter. Survivors include a sister Betty K. Henderson; one son, Jeff (Laura) Aycock, two daughters Gail A. Clark and Alison A. (Richard) Besch; grandchildren Christian (Cara) Besch and Ellen Besch.

The family would like to extend special appreciation to her caregiver Deborah Hartsook for the endless hours and heartfelt love she provided in Akey’s last year.

Visitation will be held in the Sunset Room at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services in Johnson City on July 1, 2017 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SamaritansPurse.org or the Jonesborough Senior Center.

