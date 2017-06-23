Virginia E. Wakeford

She was born in Chalevoix, MI and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Frances M. Colburn Burns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Wakeford; a son, Rick Burns and a brother. Mrs. Wakeford was retired from General Dynamics and attended both Downtown Christian Church in Johnson City and First Christian Church in Elizabethton. She enjoyed taking care of her dogs, Penny & Pepper.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Bill Jones and his wife, Gaye Lee, Elizabethton; and a grandson, Ralph. Also surviving are his special friends, Drs. Eddie and Billye Joyce Fine and Gerrye Vance.

Private disposition will take place at a later time.

The family would like to thank the staff of Johnson City Medical Center Hospital for the love and care shown to Mrs. Wakeford and the family. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Downtown Christian Church, Johnson City.

Mrs. Wakeford and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, 423-542-2232, obituary line, 423-543-4916