Neva K. Rollins

She was a homemaker.

Mrs. Rollins was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the LaRue Sunday School Class.

She was a native of Greene County, a daughter of the late Hiram and Bonnie Broyles of the Clear Springs Community. She was a loving and devoted Christian wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law: Terry and Theresa Rollins of Afton; a daughter and son-in-law: Karen and Mike Lewis of Gray; granddaughter: Alison Whittington and husband, Dillon, of Peachtree City, Georgia; step-grandson and wife: Ronson and Nancy Thomas; three step-great grandchildren: Alexus, Levi, and Ethan Thomas of Lebanon, Virginia; one sister and brother-in-law: Margaret and Curtis Bitner of Athens, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband: Herman Rollins; two sisters: Nellie Shanks and Goldean Greer; and a brother: Charles W. Broyles.

The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dixie Miller and Rev. Jeannie Higgins officiating.

Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Craig Shelton, Archie Moncier, Dillon Whittington, David Shanks, Michael Bitner, and Steve Bitner.

Honorary pallbearers are members of the LaRue Sunday School Class.

The family would like to express its thanks to Mountain States Hospice for their care and services provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 South Main Street, Greeneville, TN 37743; or Boones Creek Christian Church, 305 Christian Church Road, Johnson City, TN 37615.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.