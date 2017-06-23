Mary Lou Krause

She was born on September 27, 1937 to the late William R. and Alma Anderson, the third of four children. Mrs. Krause graduated from David Lipscomb High School, Nashville, TN and earned her BS and MA degrees from East Tennessee State University. She started her teaching career at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Kingsport and continued in Maryville and Chattanooga public school systems and retired from East Tennessee State University School following 40 years of service. Mrs. Krause was only 18 when she started her first teaching job.

On November 27, 1957, she married the love of her life, James Krause, in Greenville, South Carolina. They had one son, James Krause, II.

Mrs. Krause has been a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church since 1946. She taught Sunday School for several years and loved working with the children. She was also a member of the Sarah Hawkins Chapter of D.A.R

Mrs. Krause was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, son, and brother, Robert G. Anderson.

Survivors include her sister, Virginia Coleman, Miami, Florida; brother, Richard A. Anderson and wife Faye; niece Donna Crisco and husband Rodney; nephew Tom Coleman and wife Pam; three great nephews; one great niece; two great great nieces also survive.

The funeral service for Mrs. Krause will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 25, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Lester officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and entombment will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37601

Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Krause family. (423) 928-6111.