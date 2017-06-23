Martha Linn Weaver

A native of South Pittsburgh, TN, she was a daughter of the late William Henry and Estelle Acklen Linn. Mrs. Weaver was retired from Swift & Company as a stenographer. She loved to go flea marketing and yard sales and enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends. There were many things that she loved which included shopping, antiques, adult coloring, her cat Elmo, and especially her grandkids and great grandkids.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weaver was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Weaver in October 1998 and two brothers.

Survivors include two daughters, Libby Echols and husband Herman, Johnson City, Sherry Gnann and husband Ralph, Jonesborough; four grandchildren, Rachel Higgins, Jonesborough, Hunter Echols and Brandon Echols, both of Johnson City, and Samantha Gilliam; eleven great grandchildren; one sister, Marguerite Johnson, Kingston, TN.

The memorial service for Mrs. Weaver will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, June 25, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Deaton officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00 until 6:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and inurnment will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Monday, June 26 from Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 P.M. on Monday.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Weaver family. (423) 928-6111