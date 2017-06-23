Lois C. Robertson

She was a native of Vale, NC and daughter of the late Elbert Cole and Petty Pritchard Cole.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence G. Robertson, her daughter, Brenda G. Phipps, and twelve brothers and sisters.

She was of the Baptist faith. Lois was the founder and former owner of Washington County Memory Gardens. She was employed for several years at Burlington Mills.

Those left to cherish her memory include her special friend and companion Karl Bond, her grandchildren Gayla Bolton (John) and Paula Schumpert (Derrill); great grandchildren Johnny and Wesley Bolton, Trey and Trent Schumpert, son in law Jack Phipps, sisters Zeppie Maupin, Ira Anders, Elizabeth Daniels, several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to her PCP Joe Reid, PA and an amazing team of caregivers: Debi Camden, Nicki Roberts, Kricket Bryant, Sherry Williams, Tayler Jones, Teresa Davis, and Debra Lathum and Amedisys Hospice Staff.

The family will honor Lois’ life at an Entombment and Committal service at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery chapel mausoleum by 1:50 pm. Musical selections will be provided by Nicki Roberts.

Lois’ family request that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to Kari’s Heart Foundation 701 N. State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Robertson family.