Kyle Edward Hart, Lieutenant Colonel United States Army (Retired)

He was the son of the late Roy J. Hart, Sr. and Charlesy Lacy Hart, also of Watauga. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lt. Col. R.J. Hart.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Myrna Jean Myers Hart, of the home; his son, Mike and his wife Evelyn Hart, of Watauga; his daughter, Tamara Hart and her husband, Michael Jameson, of Nashville; his grandchildren, David (Afghanistan) and his wife Grace Hart, of New Mexico, Jewel and her husband Bjorn DeBord, of Johnson City, Josh and his wife Megan Leonard, of Chattanooga, Liam Jameson and John Jameson; and great granddaughter, Parsla DeBord. He is also survived by his brother, Stacy and his wife Marty Hart, of Nebraska; a sister-in-law, Audrey Hart; a brother-in-law, Rick and his wife Pam Myers, of Los Angeles; and a sister-in-law, Janice and her husband Bob Bradley, of Myrtle Beach.

Kyle graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1951 and attended East Tennessee State University on a ROTC scholarship, graduating in 1955. He spent 20 years in the United States Army, retiring as a Lt. Col. in 1975. During his time in the Army, he was awarded the Bronze Star, Air Medal (1st – 6th Oak Leaf Clusters) and Master Army Aviator Badge. He was stationed across the globe, including Germany, Korea, Vietnam and Hawaii. After retiring from the Army, he became a State Farm insurance agent, retiring a second time in 1999. During his tour of duty in Hawaii, he received a Master’s Degree in Education from Pepperdine University. He earned a second Master’s in Education at East Tennessee State University after his retirement from the Army. Never one to sit still too long, he volunteered with SCORE (Counselors to America’s Small Business) after his retirement from State Farm, ran 5K races well into his seventies, and loved to entertain family and friends at the family home in Valley Forge.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an Elder, Member and Clerk of the Session, as well as a member of the Finance Committee and Pastor Nominating Committee. He always put his wife and family first and will be remembered by everyone who met him as an honorable and loving man.

A service to honor the life of Kyle Edward Hart will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt, officiating. Dr. W. Edward Fine, minister, will provide a prayer. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Sunday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 10:45 AM on Monday, June 26, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by a Military Funeral Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hart, Josh Leonard, Bjorn DeBord, Liam Jameson, John Jameson, and Daniel Bradley. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 9:45 AM on Monday, to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the 4300 Wing at Johnson City Medical Center, Dr. Bryan Nerren and the members of First Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

