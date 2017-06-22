Joyce Ann Martin

Born in Washington County Joyce lived most of her life in Johnson City. She was a loving and dedicated caregiver for her father for the past several years. Joyce was an avid donor at American Red Cross, loved singing and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur Lee and Betty Lou Sherfey Martin.

Surviving include her sister ,Kathy Lynn Martin, brothers, Roger Lee Martin and wife Missy, Scott Alan Martin and wife Lisa, niece, Meagan Hopson and husband Chris, nephew Andrew Martin, great niece, Emily Rose Hopson, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Jody Jenkins and Dr. Gene Lasley officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Gray Funeral Home