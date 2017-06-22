Hazel Marie Jones Kennedy

Survivors include her children: Linda Hilman, Hampton, Larry Kennedy & wife Joyce, Elizabethton and Bob Kennedy & wife Brenda, Bluff City. 10 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Chad Chambers officiating. Interment will follow in the Scalf Cemetery. Music will be provided by Rebecca and Kennedy Chambers. Pallbearers will be selected from family members. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. Jonathan Bremer and the staff and employees of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the excellent care our mother received. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with any of the children. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Kennedy family.