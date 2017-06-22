Evelyn McReynolds Ledwell

As Evelyn passed, a light rain began to fall, and surely, surely, it must have been the joyous tears of all Heaven welcoming an angel home. Evelyn was a delicate, but strong-willed, woman with a loving, generous heart. She delighted in all things beautiful, whether it be a flower blooming, a pan of biscuits baking, a new dress, or most especially, the love that was always in her husband's eyes.

Among the loved ones she leaves behind are Anne and Jimmy Garrett, Ron and Sandy Ledwell, Margie Grindstaff, Shirley and Bill Ketron, Mary Moore, Sandy and John Kieffer, Jack and Suzanne McReynolds, and Pamela and Dove Schriber. Loved ones who had gone before but who were held close in her heart are her mother and father, Ida and Lee McReynolds, who will be so happy to see her again, Junior Ledwell, George McReynolds, Rose Metts, Jimmy McReynolds, Betty Jane McReynolds, Viola Fritz and Faye Pierce.

She would want to offer a special thank you and prayer to Anne and Jimmy Garrett and Ron and Sandy Ledwell for their love and continuing support to her and Richard. Her family appreciates so much the caregivers who helped Evelyn, especially Janie Horne, and the kind and gentle care she received from in-home hospice.

A service to celebrate Evelyn's life was held Thursday, June 22nd, at 6:00 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will follow Friday morning, June 23rd, at Glenwood Cemetery, at 10 a.m. Please keep her in your heart and her family in your prayers.

