A native of Flag Pond, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Gracie Guinn Tilson. Viola was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church and attended Jennie Moore Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife and mother who loved to garden. She loved being a homemaker and tending to her family. In addition to her parents, Viola is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Tilson and by several brothers and sisters.

Viola Tilson has left behind to cherish her memories: Son: James Tilson and wife Sherry, of Erwin; Granddaughter: Amy Richardson, of Erwin; Brother: Ralph Tilson and wife Marie, of Newport News, VA; Several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to offer special thanks to the nursing staff in the Long Term Care Unit at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Viola Tilson in a funeral service to be held Friday, June 23, 2017, at 1:00 PM, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Bill Ponder and Reverend Junior Sexton will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 AM and will continue until service time on Friday. A committal service will follow in Clear Branch Cemetery. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home for the 1:00 PM service to go in procession. Pallbearers will be notified.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin .