Dallas Ledford

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of the Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church where he had served as deacon, trustee and treasurer and he was a retired machinist.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Elda Whitson Ledford of the home; sons: Randy Ledford and wife Michelle of Monterey, TN, Mike Ledford and wife Amy of Jonesborough, TN and Dennis Ledford and wife Emma of Johnson City, TN; sisters: Beulah, Ethel and Bernice; brother, Doyle Ledford of Baltimore, MD; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Dallas was preceded in death by two sisters: Lela and Blanche.

Funeral Services will be 8:00 pm Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Morris Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City, TN, with Rev. Tim Broyles and Rev. Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be 11:00 am Friday, June 23, 2017 in the Washington County Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 402 E Plaza Dr., Carterville, IL, 62918 or to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Henline-Hughes Funeral Home of Bakersville, NC is assisting the Ledford Family.