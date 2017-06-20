Vickie Tester Ledford

A native of Johnson City, she was a daughter of the late Larry Tester and Brenda Cole Surver. She was a member of Guiding Light Baptist Church. Vickie loved motorcycles and camping. She adored her grandchildren and loved them dearly.

She is survived by her three daughters, Jennifer Russell, MaKayle Reynolds, and Marah Ledford, all of Telford; three brothers, Brian Tester and Larry Tester, both of Elizabethton, Shannon Coy, Johnson City; three sisters, Anna Carmon and Kathy King, both of Johnson City, April Williams, Jonesborough; three grandchildren, Wynter Williams, Brycen Ledford, and Taylor Tucker; husband, Jimmy Sampson; two brothers-in-law, John Sampson and Joey Sampson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The graveside service and interment for Mrs. Ledford will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Ensor Cemetery, Elizabethton, TN with Rev. Patrick Barr and Rev. Mike Abel officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M.

Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral costs. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wadugger.com . Woodall-Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 108 W. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Ledford family. (423) 928-2245