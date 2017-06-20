Louise Ann Muzuruk

Born April 20, 1932 in Chicora, PA, she had lived most of her life in Trumbull County, Ohio. Louise was an excellent seamstress and was employed as a bank teller and bookkeeper. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years: James R. Cherry, husband of 7 years: Richard Muzuruk; parents: Harry and Myrtle Sanderson; father-in-law: James W. Cherry; two brothers: Lester Sanderson, Carl Sanderson; three granddaughters: Kimberly Gossett, Annette Phillips, Angel Long-Whitt; and one great grandson: Leo Avery Phillips.

Survivors include three sons: Ronald Gossett (Dottie), Robert Cherry (Colleen), and James S. Cherry (Mary Jane); three daughters: Catherine Phillips (Loren-deceased), Cynthia Jones (Bruce), Shirley Cherry; two brothers: DeWayne Sanderson (Marilyn), Harry Sanderson (Rose); sister, Rose Zerbe (Joe-deceased); ex-husband: Louis Gossett, Jr; fourteen grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service will be conducted at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Louise’s memory to Amedisys Hospice, by writing a check to “Amedisys Foundation” and mailing it to 1500 West Elk Avenue #202, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 North Main Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 is serving the Muzuruk family.