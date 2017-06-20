Jeff W. Smith, Sr.

Jeff was a native of Nashville, TN, but settled in East TN after he proudly served his country in the Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He was employed in the banking industry for 40 years. His last position was President of Greene County Bank Acceptance in Johnson City. Mr. Smith was a head usher and member of the Apple Butter Gang at Gray United Methodist Church. His servant heart did not just stop with his church family. He dedicated himself to his community. Jeff was a little league boy’s and girl’s coach and board member, volunteer police officer in Jonesborough, worked with the Jonesborough Rescue Squad, a member of the Eastern Star, a Mason with Sinking Creek Lodge #575 and a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He also enjoyed farming, golfing and fishing. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his beloved son and best friend, Jeff Jr., who will be waiting with open arms to greet him; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Newell and Velma Martin; and a sister-in-law, Lennis Jones.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 49 years Carolyn Martin Smith; children, Kimberly Castle, Cherie Foutch and Blake Martin Smith; sons by marriage, Tim Castle and Scott Foutch; grandchildren, Presley, Kinley, Neeley, Olivia and Drew; and one brother-in-law, Tony Jones.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 5:00PM until a Celebration of Mr. Smith’s Life at 7:00PM at Gray United Methodist Church with Rev. Lloyd Jones officiating. A Committal and Interment Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, June 23, 2017 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Attendees are asked to gather at the church by 10:30AM to follow in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brad Nelms, Ben Nelms, Chris Robbins, Shawn Nave, Steve Jones and Gary Range. Honorary pallbearers include Bryan Orchard, Roger Hall, Jim White, Stan Puckett, Jim Frosley, Mike Brown, Jerry Kuffner, Gus “Pepe” Schak. For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Gray United Methodist Church, Building Fund or Apple Butter Gang, 2108 Oak Street Gray, TN 37615.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Smith family.