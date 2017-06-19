Susan Cox Burke

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth, and two of her daughters, Mary Ruth Stuart (1974) and Sarah Jane Stuart (2008).

She is survived by her remaining children, Susan E.S. Taloff, known as Betsy (Chris), Judith Stuart-Coffelt (Ken), and James P. Stuart (Suzanne); grandchildren, Emily Stuart Worley (Jeff), Mary E. Taloff, Matthew N. Taloff, Samantha I. Stuart and Tyler J. Stuart, and cousins, Sarah Dudrow Bigelow (Paul) and Martha Dudrow. She is survived by two brothers, Robert A. Cox and Kevin O. Cox, and their wives and children. She leaves behind her two beloved Westies, Teddy and Kylie, who were her constant companions for more than 10 years. Susan is also survived by countless people who she considered to be family, especially close friends at St. Andrew’s Church in Arlington, Virginia, her home church for most of her life. Others to whom she was particularly close include Joyce Badanes, Kathleen Sprague, known as Kelly, and Peter Burris-Meyer.

Susan had many roles throughout her eventful life. She was a mom, wife, small business owner, singer, and active in her church. She was particularly passionate about theatre, and frequently appeared in, directed, and stage managed shows. For several years, she taught children’s theater workshops. She also had a talent for rescuing struggling young people. Susan touched countless people’s lives and was loved by many. But her life was plagued by tragedy and serious health issues. Despite that, she had a remarkable ability to overcome and start over. She was extremely grateful for the love and generosity of numerous people who helped her through her struggles over the years. In 2005, she wrote she would like to be remembered as someone who “tried to be a good, loving person, and to keep putting one foot in front of the other, no matter what.”

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at 7 pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 500 N Roan St, Johnson City, Tennessee. Susan will be interred at Columbia Gardens in Arlington, Virginia, near her daughters, Mary Ruth and Sarah Jane.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan’s honor to the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, at www.StorytellersGuild.org, or to your favorite charity.