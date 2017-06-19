Stanley was born in Carter County to the late Nathaniel Duffield and Fannie Gene Stover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an aunt, Louise Trammell.

Stanley had been employed in manufacturing and was a member of Phillipi Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include one half-sister, Angela Davis and family, of Atlanta, GA; two half-brothers, Eric Duffield, of Johnson City and Jason Duffield, of Atlanta, GA; one aunt, Evelyn Hagler and family, of Mountain City; two uncles, Charles Ronny Stover and family, of Kingsport and George Franklin Stover and family, of Elizabethton. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A service to honor the life of Stanley E. Stover will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 22, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Joseph Hollifield and Rev. Patricia Stover, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday.

The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com .

Mr. Stover and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, 423-543-2232, obituary line 423-543-4917.