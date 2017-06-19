A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Burrow White. She was a homemaker and always kept her house spotless. She enjoyed working puzzles, needlepoint and her flowers. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence J. Roberts; a son, Clarence Edward Roberts; a great-grandson, Isaac; three sisters and two brothers. Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Bill Roberts and wife Connie, Unicoi and four daughters, Kaye Milhorn and husband Larry and Joy Bishop, all of Johnson City; Hazel Lacey and husband Leslie, Marietta, SC and Carolyn Nave, Foley, AL. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service to honor the life of Mrs. Maxine E. White Roberts will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 22, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Nathan Jennings officiating. All those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 P.M. on Tuesday.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to make donations to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com . Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Roberts family. Office: (423) 543-5544.