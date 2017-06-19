Mrs. Bonnie Jean Duncan

She was preceded in death by her: Parents: Milt and Ressie Bolton; Husband: Dennis Duncan; Brothers: Cloud, John and Howard Bolton and Sisters: Oakie Bunch and Ruby Hurst.

She is survived by her: Son: Steve Duncan and wife Vickie; Sister: Joan Overton and husband Billy Joe; Special Sister-in-Law: Eunice Bolton;

Special Brother-in-Law: J.D. Duncan; Several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 11AM until 1PM with funeral services to follow at 1PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral home Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Overholt officiating. Music will be provided by Annette Overton. Burial will follow in the Irish Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers: Joe Overton, Willard Steele, John Gill, Eddie Clore, Alvin Duncan and Bradley Duncan

Honorary Pallbearers: Jeff Wilson, J.D. Duncan, Wayne Estes and Dennis Estes

