Mrs. Humphrey was a daughter of the late Roy W. and Pearlie Williams. She was a native of Clinchco, Virginia and lived in Carter County for many years before settling in Sullivan County, Tennessee in 1950.

Mrs. Humphrey was employed in the cafeteria at Mary Hughes School for 32 years. She loved working in her vegetable garden and making apple butter.

She was a member of the Elizabethton Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orlin Humphrey; four sisters, Dolly Williams, Lillian Combs, Mary Mobley, and Nannie Nidiffer; four brothers, Sylvester Williams, Ollie Williams, Billy Williams, and Jim Williams.

Survivors include: two daughters, Elizabeth McConnell and her husband Michael and Charlotte Groseclose and her husband Billy; two sons, Aaron Humphrey and Gaithor Humphrey and his wife Geneva; three grandsons, Eric Humphrey, Jason Humphrey, and Chad McConnell; two great grandsons, Eli and Sawyer Humphrey; two sisters, Gay Penix and Gertrude Cox; two brothers, Walter Williams and Dean Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Ethel Mae Humphrey will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 8 pm Wednesday under the direction of Ministers Eddy Craft and Roby Ellis. A graveside service is scheduled for 10 am Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Shell Cemetery in Piney Flats. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the service. Active pallbearers will be: Dan Bowman, Hadley Townsend, Jason Duncan, Shannon Brown, Mike Heaton, Keith Ellis, Brian Craft, and Willie Holsclaw. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Elizabethton Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorials can be made to Elizabethton Church of Christ, 137 East C St., Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Humphrey family via www.morrisbaker.com .

