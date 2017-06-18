Richard “Dick” Lee Savant

Dick was born in Grand Saline, TX to the late Lola Lee Taylor Savant.

Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the Korean Conflict and three tours in Vietnam as a Gunnery Sergeant. He retired from Office Chairs, Inc. as a production manager after 26 years in Santa Fe Springs, CA.

Racquetball was Dick’s favorite sport, but he also loved golf. He served as a Marshall for many years at the Bob Hope Classic, in Palm Springs, CA, Donna Shore Nabisco Classic and Frank Sinatra Golf Classic. He traveled all through Mexico and saw every National Park. Above all sports and travel, Dick was a huge fan on ETSU basketball.

When he was able, Dick attended Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: his wife of 17 years, Helen Bailey Savant; one son, Dennis Higdon and his wife Ann Marie; he was “G-daddy” to three grandchildren, Millie, Tess and Hattie Higdon; one niece, Angie Bailey Owen; one sister-in-law, Teresa Parker and her husband Robert, who were special to Dick; one brother-in-law, Ronnie Bailey and his wife Louise; and many special friends in Texas and southern California.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray Station Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Family and friends are asked to meet Mountain Home National Cemetery Tuesday, June 20, 2017 for a 10:45 AM committal service. Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 will be providing military honors.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Savant family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Savant family. (423) 282-1521