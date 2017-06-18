Carolyn Lynn Smith Bowman

Carolyn was born in Johnson City to the late Arlie Dane and Carrie Lee VanDyke Smith.

She worked for the Department of Human Services of Washington County for 42 years. Carolyn was a devoted member of North Johnson City Baptist Church, loved music and loved to sing.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by: two sisters, JoAnn Hamilton and Polly Sue Smith.

Survivors include: one daughter, Dana Lee Bowman and her fiancé, Bobby Plummer; one sister, Joyce T. Stout; one brother-in-law, Carl Hamilton; two nieces, Carla Winebarger and Jamie Sewell; one nephew, David Stout; one great nephew, Parker Winebarger; and several other special family members.

The family would like to especially thank The Waters of Johnson City and Amedisys Hospice for their special care.

The family of Carolyn Bowman will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Pastor Todd Kuykendall officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Wednesday for 10 AM graveside services.

