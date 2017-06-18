Bill E. Hughes

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters: Barbara Puckett, and Sharon Dole Roark; grandson, Eddie Livingston.

He was previously member of Heritage Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and van driver for several years. Bill was currently a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. Bill served in the TN National Guard from 1953-1962. He worked in the linen department at the VA Medical Center for over twenty four years.

Those left to cherish Bill’s memory include his loving wife, Joy Reed Hughes, his children: Norma Adams, Linda Seaver, and three biological children; grandchildren: Alyssa Hope Adams, and Jordan Dexter Adams; great-grandchildren: Tyler James Livingston, Rhys Sheets, and Noah Sheets; brother, Raymond “Jack” Hughes, sister, Patricia “Pat” Sexton, several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 1:00 pm until a Celebration of Bill’s Life at 2:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Paul Crowe officiating. A Graveside and Committal service will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men’s Sunday School class from Heritage Baptist Church.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes, he was an organ and tissue donor with Tennessee donor Services.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hughes family.