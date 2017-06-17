Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Major Fred L. Johnson, Sr. and Berdie K. Johnson.

Survivors include: two sisters, Lois Deakins and her husband Lynn and Janet Barnes and her husband Rod; and one brother, Fred Johnson, Jr. and his wife Nancy; several nieces and nine great nieces and nephews.

The family of Teresa Lynne Johnson will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm Monday, June 19, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A private committal will be at Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of Pastor Ken Lytton. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Becky and the Welmont Hospice staff, Tracy Romans of Internal Medicine, and special friends: Lillian Pierce, Holly Millhorn, and Cindy Northern.

