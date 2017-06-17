logo

Teresa Lynne Johnson

• Today at 11:40 AM

JOHNSON CITY - Teresa Lynne Johnson, 58, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, June15, 2017. Teresa was a lifelong resident where she attended Johnson City Schools and Dawn of Hope.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Major Fred L. Johnson, Sr. and Berdie K. Johnson.

Survivors include: two sisters, Lois Deakins and her husband Lynn and Janet Barnes and her husband Rod; and one brother, Fred Johnson, Jr. and his wife Nancy; several nieces and nine great nieces and nephews.

The family of Teresa Lynne Johnson will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm Monday, June 19, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A private committal will be at Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of Pastor Ken Lytton. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Becky and the Welmont Hospice staff, Tracy Romans of Internal Medicine, and special friends: Lillian Pierce, Holly Millhorn, and Cindy Northern.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Johnson family via www.morrisbaker.com. 

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Johnson family. (423) 282-1521