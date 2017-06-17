Mr. Jerry Edward “Eddie” Cox, Jr.

Mr. Cox was born in Washington County and son of Jerry Edward Cox, Sr. & Greta Dawn Sheppard Cox, Johnson City.

He attended Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Mr. Cox was an Insurance Agent for Farm Bureau. He enjoyed golf, going to the beach and most of all loved his daughter.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife of 171/2 years Colleen McCann Cox, Gray; daughter, Kennedy Grace Cox, Gray; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to everyone that has visited, helped and prayed.

Memorial services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, June 19, 2017 at Central Church of Christ with Minister Tim Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund 1882 Old Boones Creek Rd. Johnson City, TN 37615.

