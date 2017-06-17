June Hamdorff Young

Mrs. Young was born in 1921 in White Bluff, Tennessee to the late George Carl Frederick Hamdorff and the late Laura Cornelia Hamdorff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Louis Young, and her daughter, Patricia Young, as well as three sisters, Marguerite Duke, Elizabeth Ward, and Marie Emery, and two brothers, Homer Hamdorff and George Hamdorff.

She is survived by daughter Brenda Lawson of Johnson City, TN; daughter Rebecca Marcum and husband David of Maryville, TN; grandsons Karl Anliot, Ben Lawson, and Dan Marcum; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Young was a long-time member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, and was a past volunteer there. She also served for many years in United Methodist Women, the Girl Scouts, and the PTA.

A graveside service for June H. Young will take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN at 11:00 A.M., with Reverend Michael Lester officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Condolences may b shared at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Young family. (928-6111)