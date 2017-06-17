JOHNSON CITY - Irene Dugger, age 84, of Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center following a lengthy illness. A lifelong native of Johnson City, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Martha Miller Self. Mrs. Dugger was a member of Maranatha Tabernacle, Unicoi, TN. She loved her church and especially the senior trips. She was a loving mother and grandmother and loved her great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dugger was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Dugger; brother, Hubert Self; great granddaughter, Kaitlyn Dugger; and brother-in-law, Everett Sexton.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Byrd, Johnson City; two sons, Rickey Dugger and wife Libby, Gray, TN, Randy Dugger, Johnson City; five grandchildren, Chad Dugger, Powell, TN, Chrystal Fields, Gray, Angela Dugger, Sneads Ferry, NC, Jennifer DeVault, Elizabethton, Jessica Banner, Unicoi; six great grandchildren, Landon Fields, Maddi Dugger, Conner Banner, Sarah Dugger, Neyland Dugger, and Kaylee Banner; brother, Joe Self and wife Mary, Greenville, SC; sister, Loraine Sexton, Johnson City. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service for Mrs. Dugger will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, June 19, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor E.L Wheeler officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service will be conducted at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 1:00 P.M. ,Tuesday, June 20. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home on Tuesday at 12:30 P.M.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wadugger.com . Woodall-Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home and Cremation Services are serving the Dugger family.