Delta (Broyles) Moore

Delta was born April 24, 1924 in Washington County, daughter of the late Larry and Ella Broyles of Chuckey Tennessee. Delta was a former member of the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir in her youth. She also worked at the Southern Pottery for a time before marrying her husband Daniel D. Moore. Delta moved to California with her family in 1957 and worked as a seamstress in the Los Angeles area until her retirement.

Delta was preceded in death by her husband Daniel D. Moore, son Ronald G. Moore; three brothers Walter, Robert and Kiah Broyles; and two sisters Ida Broyles Misamore and Neva Broyles Duncan.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her memories are her daughter Sherri Moore; sons Larry and Darrell Moore; grandchildren, Judi Lang; Kevin, David, Steve, & Michael Moore, Leisa Moore Weyant; and eight great grandchildren ; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was a loving mother and wife who left us many beautiful memories. Although we can no longer see her, she will always be by our side.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Miller-Jones Mortuary in Menifee, CA, 951-672-0777. Funeral services will be held on Friday June 23rd at 1:30pm at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside CA, officiated by Pastor Ted Norton. Inquiries can be made to her daughter Sherri: 951-757-5664.