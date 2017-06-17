Beulah Jeanette Hart Garrison

A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Frank & Ida Melissa Jones Hart. Beulah worked for Food City for 14 years. She was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Robin Colbaugh a grandson; Rex David Colbaugh, four sisters: Geneva Williams, Juanita Shell, Viola Mottern and Helen Allen, Eight Brothers: Bruce, Monroe, Frank, Willard, Joe , Claude, Norman and Gene Hart.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years: Elbert Jerry Garrison. Her Children: Roger Edney & Wife Barbara, Kathy Rose & husband Bruce and Sherrie Edney, Her Step-Children: Cindy Marie Austin and Glen Ray Garrison. Her Grandchildren: Amanda Taylor, Amber Irick, Justin Irick, Brandon Irick, Bethany Perry, Savannah Colbaugh, Barry Edney and Victoria Rose Wilson, her great grandchildren: Korbin Hale, Olivia Trusler, Hailee Colbaugh Strong, Rex Colbaugh, Rylan Taylor, Easton Taylor and Bryce Perry, her step-grandchildren: Shane Austin, Dustin Austin, Amanda Garrison, and J.B. Garrison: her step great grandchildren: Cheyenne Garrison, Abel Garrison and Autumn Austin. Her Sisters: Louise Sheffield and Ana Belle Webb. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. David Siebenaler and Mr. Clay Bailey Ministers officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Justin Irick, Brandon Irick, Korbin Hale, Bruce Rose, Patrick Taylor and Chad Cash. Honorary Pallbearers will be her church family. The family would like to thank the Staff of Life Care Center of Elizabethton, the Staff of Amedisys and a special “Thank You” to the staff at Food City Pharmacy. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Garrison family.