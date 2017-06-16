Joyce Ann Elswick

Joyce was a retired employee of CSX Rail Road.

She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, a sister, Nancy Davis and two brothers, Raymond and James Harold Matney, preceded her in death.

Survivors include: two daughters and a son-in-law, Tonya and Eddie Moreno of Johnson City and Tabitha Paxton of Kingsport; a son, Barry Elswick of Kingsport; three brothers and three sisters-in-law, L. C. and Mary Matney of Johnson City, Don and Wilma Matney of Claypool Hill, VA, and Kyle and Linda Matney of Bristol, VA; a sister, Mattie Mae Curry of Swords Creek, VA; a grandson, Marcus Lehoe of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on Sunday, June 18, 2017 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Oak Chapel under the direction of Reverend Kim Crowder.

Memories and condolences may be shared via: www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Elswick family. (423) 282-1521