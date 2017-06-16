logo

Harold Robert “Butch” Inks

• Today at 3:11 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Harold Robert “Butch” Inks, 78, Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Ink was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County, TN and was the son of the late Robert Harold and Marie Cunningham Inks.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kathy Inks, of the home; daughters, Rebecca Stout and husband, Mike, Piney Flats, Wendy Murray and husband, James, Johnson City; Robyn L. Inks and Jacqueline Inks both of MO; a son, Charles Turbyfill and wife, Jeanna, Gray; sister, Darlene Inks (Janice), CA; brother, Robert Lynn Ink, Sr., PA; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 6:00 pm until a Celebration of Butch’s life at 8:00 pm in the Sunset Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Rev. Dallas Gregg officiating. A Committal and Entombment Service will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet the family at the funeral home at 12:30 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171)