Harold Robert “Butch” Inks

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kathy Inks, of the home; daughters, Rebecca Stout and husband, Mike, Piney Flats, Wendy Murray and husband, James, Johnson City; Robyn L. Inks and Jacqueline Inks both of MO; a son, Charles Turbyfill and wife, Jeanna, Gray; sister, Darlene Inks (Janice), CA; brother, Robert Lynn Ink, Sr., PA; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 6:00 pm until a Celebration of Butch’s life at 8:00 pm in the Sunset Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Rev. Dallas Gregg officiating. A Committal and Entombment Service will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet the family at the funeral home at 12:30 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171)