The family will receive friends from 10:00 am – 11:00 am on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Johnson City. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am in the sanctuary with Rev. Paul Crowe officiating. Interment will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be the men of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church located at 1004 East Lakeview Dr. Johnson City, TN 37601.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is serving the Ramsey family.