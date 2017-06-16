Glenn H. Lambert

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine H. Lambert.

He was a member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church and a veteran of the Korean War. Glenn was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone he met. Glenn was the owner of National Burglar Alarm for many years.

Those left to cherish Glenn’s memory include his siblings: Dolores Hayden, Eugene Lambert, Jr. and his wife Nancy, Phyllis Diamond, Barbara Duncan and her husband Claude; his caregiver, Karen D’lugos, longtime friend and secretary, Betty Peters, several nieces and nephews.

Glenn’s family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at NHC Health Care for the loving care they provided during his stay there.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Sunday, June 18, 2017 from 6:00 pm until a Celebration of Glenn’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunset Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor Jeff Alford, and Pastor Macil Duncan III officiating. A Committal and Interment Service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Please meet at the funeral home by 12:30 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Unaka Avenue Baptist Church 1213 E. Unaka Avenue Johnson City TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Lambert family.