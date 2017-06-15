Sue was a native of Elizabethton and was a daughter of the late T.A. Milam and Nancy Mae Ray Milam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, of 35 years, Norman L. Forbes; five brothers, Charlie Milam, Bill Milam, Clyde Milam, Fred Milam, and Paul Milam; three sisters, Florence Morefield, Ilene Elliott, and Ruth Rouse; and a special son-in-law, Bill Horn.

Sue had worked for Levi Strauss & Company, at the U.T. Extension Office as a food and diet consultant for low income families in the area, and she was also the former owner and operator of Bassett’s Ice Cream. She was a member and former president of the Women’s Republican Club. Sue was also a member of the Pink Ladies at Sycamore Shoals Hospital for over 40 years. She enjoyed needle work, creating flower arrangements and babysitting her granddaughters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 29 years, John H. Campbell, of the home; her son, David Forbes and wife Kathy, of Hampton; two daughters, Cindy Jones and husband Bill, of Elizabethton and Jan Horn, also of Elizabethton; her stepsons, Johnny Campbell and Tim Campbell and wife Debbie, all of Indiana, and Randy Campbell and wife Martha, of Georgia; two grandchildren, Brandi Forbes and her soon-to-be great granddaughter, Logan Kate, of Chattanooga and Whitney Forbes of Knoxville; several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great great grandchildren; and one sister, Pauline Milam McJunkins, of Hampton; and Tony Milam and Carolyn Morrison.

A service to celebrate the life of Sue Forbes Campbell will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Harold McNabb, officiating. Music will be provided by Harold and Ruth McNabb. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Saturday, or at the residence at any time.

The committal and entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be B.J. Horn, Lucas Horn, Eli Horn, Chris Campbell, Connor Campbell, Myrical and Destyn Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Milam, Steve Milam, Roger Milam, Emory Brickey and Andy Glover.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and especially to the doctors and staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the exceptional care given to Sue during her illness.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

