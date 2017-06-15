Harold “Mink” Ramsey

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth LaFollette-Ramsey; daughter, Connie Denise Ramsey-Vaughn; parents, Robert Bob and Laura Annis Ramsey; sister, Reptha Ramsey Nease; brothers, McCarthy Ramsey, Lowell Ramsey, Dolphous Ramsey, Rollin Ramsey, Ernie Ramsey, Thurin Ramsey and Sam Ramsey.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Salyers and husband, John; granddaughter, Heather Hughes and husband, David; sister, Madge Ramsey Crain and husband, Harvey; brother, R.B. Ramsey, Jr. and wife, Sylvia; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Dominion Assisted Living of Johnson City for their love and support for “Mink” during his residency there. In addition the family would like to thank the 3rd floor ICU staff of Franklin Woods Community Hospital for the support they showed to the family.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am – 11:00 am on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Johnson City. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am in the sanctuary with Rev. Paul Crowe officiating. Interment will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be the men of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church located at 1004 East Lakeview Dr. Johnson City, TN 37601.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Ramsey family.