Ella Beatrice “Bea” Campbell

Bea was a member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church, Elizabethton, for over 40 years. Her steadfast devotion was to her Lord, her church, and her family.

Possessing a true servant’s heart, Bea cared for her family through delicious cooking and baking, always with a smile on her face. She was a blessing to all who knew her.

Bea was born on April 29, 1931, the daughter of the late John Henry and Bessie Crowe. She was preceded in death by her four brothers and sisters: J.G. Crowe, Hoover Crowe, Patsy Curtis, and Linda Higgins Nelson.

Bea’s husband, Vaughn Campbell, Sr., passed away in 1977. They were happily married for 29 years. She never remarried and devoted her life to caring for her family and others.

Bea was a woman of faith and the heart of the Campbell Clan, which includes her sons: Vaughn Campbell, Jr. and wife, Sue, Watauga; L.D. Campbell and wife, Joyce, Burlington, Kentucky. Her much-loved grandchildren and spouses: Alex Campbell and wife, Brittney, Hampton; Brady Campbell and wife, Melanie, Spokane Valley, Washington; Jonnie Faust and husband, Lee, Virginia; and Jennifer Clause and husband, Wayne, Kentucky. Her precious great-grandchildren: Braylon Campbell and Brogen Campbell (that lovingly cared for their Granny), Jessica and Ben Faust, and Jonathan and Laura Beth Carpenter. There are also numerous loving relatives and friends, including her nephew, Harvey Crowe, left to cherish her memory.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Pleasant Beach Baptist Church, 108 Pleasant Beach Road, Elizabethton, Pastor Mark Fowler, her pastor for the past 4 years, and Pastor Emeritus Bobby Stout, her pastor for the preceding 40 years, officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Pleasant Beach Baptist Church Choir, and Greg and Tammy Ruston. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until the service hour.

Graveside service will be held Monday, June 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Alex Campbell, Braylon Campbell, Brogen Campbell, Mike Campbell, Harvey Crowe, and Steve Roberts. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Pleasant Beach Baptist Church at 10:15 A.M. Memorial donations can be made to Pleasant Beach Baptist Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

The family would like to thank the faculty of Hillview Healthcare Center. They would also like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask that you honor Bea by loving your family, smiling, cooking and baking, and being kind to others, just as she did.

