Elizabeth Rose Swatzell

Elizabeth was homemaker, who moved to Johnson City in 1927.

She was a member of the Elizabethton Church of Christ for over sixty years.

Elizabeth was a member of Senior Citizens and loved to travel with the group.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Bill and Bob Swatzell; a daughter, Joy Mazzuca; a great grandson, Brandon Garrison.

Survivors include: a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Ann and Jerry Wright; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; forty-two great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A funeral service is to follow in the Dogwood Chapel at 8:00 pm under the direction of George and Roby Ellis. A committal service is to be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 2:45 pm for the service.

Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Swatzell family. (423) 282-1521