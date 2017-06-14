Thomas Wayne Hardin

He was a member of Lynnwood Christian Church. He was retired from Bi Lo of Greenville, SC, where he was warehouse supervisor, he also had a lengthy career with Giant Wholesale and Fleming Foods. He was very distinguished in the Johnson City Softball League, responsible for bringing many tournaments to the City. He was also USSSA director for the area. He had great success coaching teams that traveled across country, winning many championships and awards of which he was very proud. His love of the game was evident but paled in comparison to his love of family and friends.

Preceded in death by his father Tom Hardin, brother Richard Hardin and sister Doris Ann Draper. Mr. Hardin left to cherish his memories are daughter Michelle Hoilman and husband Jim and son Tim Hardin and wife Trace and their mother Freida Begarly, grandson Codey Hardin , granddaughter Cloe Hardin (Craig) of Piney Flats and great granddaughter Stella Mae due in August. Mother Gladys Hardin of the home, a sister Dorothy Whiston and husband Harold of Jonesborough, special Aunt Sarah Ruth McElyea, several nephews and a niece and a special friend Peggy Leonard of Bristol.

The funeral service for Wayne Hardin will be at 7:00 P.M. Thursday June 15th in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. prior to the service.

The graveside service will be conducted Friday at 10:00 A.M. at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Friends and family are asked to meet at 9:30 A.M. at the funeral home to go in procession. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hardin family. (928-6111)