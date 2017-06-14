Wayne was born in Bristol, Tennessee to the late Harold and Jessie Epperson Murray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Greenwell; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elbert and Cora Harr.

Wayne was the owner and operator of Murray Mechanical and was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War as First Lieutenant of Army Corp of Engineers. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, a Sunday School teacher, a greeter and on various committees. Wayne enjoyed working, spending time with his family and especially enjoyed his grandson, Colin.

Those left to cherish her memory include his wife of 52 years, Janice Harr Murray, of the home; two sons, H. Wayne Murray, Jr. and wife Cortney, of Newnan GA and Anthony F. Murray and wife Carrie, of Johnson City; a grandson, Colin F. Murray, of Johnson City; several half brothers and sisters; an aunt, Betty Zimmerman, of Indianapolis, IN; a sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Ford and husband Richard, of Morristown, TN; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Harr and wife Rachel, of Watauga, TN and J.C. Harr, of Elizabethton; two special nieces, Tammy Markland and Heather Cole, both of Elizabethton; and one great niece, Callie Cole, of Elizabethton.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of Reverend H. Wayne Murray will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Rev. Travis Tyler and Rev. Ron Owens, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Laura Seagroves and Debbie Gouge. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Jon Shell, bagpiper. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be Kenny Markland, Keith Cole, Jack Hamilton, J. Harold Ray, Joe Collins, S. Joe Taylor, Bob Keller, and Teddy Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be Judy and Obie Grindstaff, Joe and Brenda Collins, Joe and Shirley Taylor and daughter Jessica, Jack and Lynne Hamilton, Jeremy and Carmen Yates, Mike and Leslie Stott, Bob and Cindy Keller, Jim Childers, Gordon and Karen Kyte, Allen and Frances Goodwin, J. Harold and Vickie Ray, Greeters of Grace Baptist: Gordon and Karen Kyte, Roger Deal, Jean Peters, Frances Goodwin, Conn Nave, Earlene Holtsclaw and John Walker, members of Grace Baptist Church, and numerous friends, colleagues and associates from his 40 years in the construction business. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Friday, to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Rogers and the staff of James H. Quillen VA Medical Center Hospital for the love and care shown to Wayne, during his illness.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website www.tetrickfuneralhome.com

Mr. Murray and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. 423-542-2232, obituary line 423-543-4917.