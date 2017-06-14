A native of Binyang, Laguna, Philippines she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Carmen Cadoc Albovias. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by Dr. Armando Ongtengco, her husband of 36 years and her siblings, Luzviminda Miranda and Gertrudes Albovias.

She leaves behind her four children, Dr. Edgar Alan Ongtengco and his fiancé, Angela Necessary, both of Johnson City, Ken Robert Ongtengco and his wife, Liza, Karen Ann Ongtengco and her husband, Jose Mendez, of Jonesborough, and Raquel Lynn Ongtengco, from Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Westley, Preston, Jessica and Brendan Ongtengco, Natalia and Alejandra Ongtengco De Solis and Charlie Avaiusini; brother, Jose Albovias and his wife Marilyn, Florida; brother-in-law, Vincente Miranda; special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Marty DeWelt and Dr. Vitaly Nazarov; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends and share memories from 4:00 PM until 5:45 PM on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. A eulogy given by her son, Dr. Edgar Alan Ongtengco will follow at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held in honor of Nora Albovias Ongtengco at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 19, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Pete Iorio officiating. A Committal and Entombment will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Dr. Edgar Alan Ongtengco, Ken Robert Ongtengco, Jose Mendez, Westley Ongtengco, Preston Ongtengco, Brendan Ongtengco and Charlie Avaiusini.

She was an entrepreneur owned and operated 2 adult foster care homes, an Asian restaurant, a flower shop, a private home health care agency, several rental homes, a trailer park, an office building, and two strip shopping malls during her lifetime.

She was a humanitarian and loved people. She spear-headed several charities, Filipino organizations, a myriad of local and political fundraisers. She supported the arts and served as a lector for the Catholic Church.

She was instrumental in creating and developing 'Lipunang Tagalog' and served as the Philippine cultural association's first president and brought to life both a student orchestra and a production of an original Filipino play (Zarzuela).

She was President of the Filipino Lipunang Tagalog Chapter of Michigan. She raised enough money to save and refurbish a Filipino community center in Ontario, Canada. She lead the fight to exonerate two Filipino nurses wrongly accused of medical negligence. Her posthumous book, titled "Karma", is coming out on paperback.

Thank you, Mom, for your caring ways, your sacrifice, your example. Thank you for your untiring labor of love through difficult times, your tenacity, perseverance, kindness and genuine altruism. Thank you for all the opportunities you had given us that we would not otherwise have.

Mom, it is never goodbye. You will live on in our hearts and minds. Please pray for us. We look forward to joining you and Dad and all the dearly departed when it is our time. We know you have found eternal peace and great joy as you continue to serve and love God in the next plane of existence.

Until then. We love you, Mom.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Ongtengco family.