JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Thomas Hudson Roark Sr. age 72, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mr. Roark was born in Ashe County, North Carolina and was the son of the late Noel and Bessie Osborne Roark. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Hanna and Lois Pressnell and two brothers, William Roark and Coy Roark.

He retired from the Washington County Highway Department after 28 years of dedicated employment. Tom’s greatest passions were helping others and working. He also had a love for hunting, fishing and NASCAR Racing.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie “Rosie” Snead Roark, Jonesborough; sons, Thomas H. Roark, Jr, Jonesborough, and Jeremy Andrew Roark, Jonesborough; daughter, Christine (Randy) Hunt, Johnson City; grandchildren, Thomas Hudson Roark III, Joshua Hunt, Allie Hunt, and Arianna Roark; special great-granddaughter, Levinia Hunt; brothers, Spencer Roark (Ferry), Gene Roark, and J.R. Roark (Geneva); sister, Pauline Pennington (Junior); and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 16, 2017, 7:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Ricker officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday prior to service.

Interment services will be conducted Saturday, June 17, 2017, 11:00 AM at New Victory Baptist Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Charles Bowens, Richard Bowens, Tony Sessions, Jody Bush, Thomas Hudson Roark, III and Shane VanDyke. Honorary pallbearers will be Washington County Highway Dept. Employees, especially blocks one and five.

Condolences may be sent to the Roark family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821