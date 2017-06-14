Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

JOHNSON CITY - Mary M. Fann, 82, of Johnson City, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, June 13, 2017, following an extended illness, surrounded by her family and beloved animals, in the home in which she was born.

Mary was a native of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Della Bellamy Matson.

Mary had worked as a daycare provider and director for 25 years, first at Tiny Town Daycare Center and then with the Early Learning Center. Her work with young children led her to be revered as a potty training expert. She also owned Jomar Ceramics. Mary loved animals and many dogs and cats in need of rescue found their way to her through the years.

She was a founding member of Mountain View Baptist Church where she was known as the “Bread Lady” for baking bread to raise funds to build Mountain View Baptist and Providence Academy. She also helped support Hashajem Sainvil with his mission in Haiti.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Fann, and several siblings.

Survivors include: four children, Alan Fann and his wife Debbie of Statesville, NC, Susie Savage, Janie Fann, and David Fann and his wife Tracey; seven grandchildren, Chris, Anthony, Adam, April, Matt, Aaron, and Jordan; nine great grandchildren; and sister, Nita Milam.

The family of Mary M. Fann will receive friends from 12 pm to 2 pm Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm Saturday under the direction of Pastor Jim Cambron. Special music will be provided by Harold McNabb. Family and friends will then proceed to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 3 pm committal service. Pallbearers will be: Adam Fann, Anthony Stephenson, Chris Savage, David Salts, Alex Salts, and Matt Bowling.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to nieces Rande Hackler and Nancy Howard for all their support. Thank you also to Mary’s neighbor, Brady Butler.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Fann family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Fann family. (423) 282-1521