Emily Harris Wilson

She was born in Big Stone Gap, VA and had lived most of her life in Unicoi County. Mrs. Wilson was a daughter of the late James and Eliza Adames Ramey. She had been employed by the Southern Pottery and retired from Steinway. Mrs. Wilson was a member of Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church and Clinchfield Senior Citizens. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Millard Harris and second husband, Paul Wilson; one son, Harold Harris; one daughter, Carolyn Lord; daughter-in-law, Arlayne "Layne" Harris; one brother and five sisters.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one son, J. M. Harris of Erwin; three daughters, Norma Ruth Briggs and husband, Doyle of Flag Pond, Kathy Harris Snyder, Lois Miller and husband, Junior all of North Augusta, SC; 22 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 45 great-great grandchildren and 4 great-great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Tootsie Harris, Erwin.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service at the Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church. Reverend Harold Lewis and Reverend Noah Taylor will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. service. Music will be provided by Winfred Shelton and the Principal's. Pallbearers will be Jamie Harris, Darrell Harris, Randy Harris, John Paul West, Joey West, Tony Lord, Danny Miller and Ronald Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Miller, Nicholas Miller, Chandler Miller and Michael Silvers. Committal service will be held at 1:00 P. M. Sunday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 P. M. Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.

