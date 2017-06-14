Constance “Connie” Regina Vaught Douglas

Connie was born at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC on September 22, 1946 to the late William Q. Vaught of Welch, WV and Ruby Teclar Graham Vaught of Trinidad, British West Indies, currently of Cottonwood, AZ. Connie is survived by sons: Dane Douglas and wife Mary, of Memphis, TN; Craig Douglas and wife Traci, of Cedar Park, TX; daughter: Nicole Douglas and husband Michael Walters, of Johnson City, TN.; 8 grandchildren: Allison Douglas Hobbs, Dane “Fletcher” Douglas, Jessica Douglas Adams, Eric Douglas, Meghan Douglas, Nash Douglas, Paige Clark, and Camron Douglas Stewart; 3 great grandchildren: Sutton Hobbs, Cade Adams, and Brady Adams. Connie is also survived by her five siblings: William “Bill” Vaught and wife Georgia, of Show Low, AZ; Robert “Bob” Vaught and wife Anne, of Duncan, NE; Mary T. Vaught of Ardmore, OK; Michael Lanier of Cornville, AZ; and, Laura Ann Lanier of Cornville, AZ.

Early in her adult life, Connie's choice was to love, nurture, and guide children who needed her. She was given the gifts of her sons Dane and Craig when she married their father, Herschel L. Douglas in 1967. Their daughter Nicole was born in December, 1970 and came home to Lovington, NM with her new family Christmas Eve day; another gift, full of joy.

Connie graduated nursing school in 1967 and worked as a registered nurse, realtor, and professor of nursing until moving to Johnson City, TN in 1981. There she found her love of life had room to grow. She started Gourmet & Company Inc. that same year. During this time, she also served on the boards of the Johnson City Area Arts Council, The Road Company Theater, and as a member of the delegation that formed the sister cities relationship with Rybinsk, Russia. She was also thrilled to be a part of creating and building the Hands On! Regional Children's Museum. Each of her 8 grandchildren was convinced she built the museum just for them.

Over the years, Connie succeeded at many things but nursing was what she loved and which gave her a wonderful sense of purpose. Upon selling Gourmet & Co. Inc., Connie returned to graduate school and received a degree to become a Nurse Practitioner and then certified in Mental Health Psychiatry. Connie joined ETSU College of Nursing and provided health care for students at the ETSU Student Health Center. She loved teaching and caring for the students, becoming “surrogate mother" to many. Connie's home was usually full of students during holidays and school breaks. Connie went on to work for Frontier Health and then the Mountain Home VA, where she was proud to serve our veterans. Connie retired from the VA in 2014. She felt as though she had done good work that positively impacted the lives of many for whom she cared and, in that, she found grace.

Connie was a spiritual person and took comfort in knowing a higher power was always a part of her. She loved her family, friends, work, and community. An Episcopalian, she believed in the inherent goodness of everyone, a purpose for everything, and that her life was blessed.

At Connie’s request, there will be no service. In keeping with her love of teaching, Connie donated her body to the Quillen College of Medicine.

For those who choose to do so, please plant a tree, support the Hands On! Regional Museum, donate to the Washington County Animal Shelter, or another organization of your choice in Connie’s memory. We would like to thank Doctors Samuel Lewis, Frank Johnson and Paul Kramer, as well as Myra Blankenship, APRN and staffs for their kind, compassionate and competent care. We would also like to extend a long distance thank you and hug to Dr. Larissa Meyer and her helpful staff and colleagues at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas for their care and expertise.

Lastly, Connie leaves her heartfelt thanks to her loving family, dear & cherished friends, and everyone who has been a part of her life's journey.

Condolences may be sent to the Douglas family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821