Cleve Blankenship, 91, of Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was a native of Buchanan County, VA and son of the late Vince and Annie (Matney) Blankenship.

In addition to his parents, Cleve was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Cleve Blankenship and daughter, Wanda F. Bowers.

Cleve was a devout Christian and attended Tri-Cities Church of God in Piney Flats, TN. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing in church, as well as being outdoors gardening. He worked as a coal miner for 35 years and was a barber for nearly 75 years.

Those left to cherish Cleve’s memory include his wife of 73 years, Willie Jean (Rife) Blankenship; children, Gaye Sturgill (Bill) of Johnson City, Sheila B. Kirkpatrick (Mike) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Michael D. Blankenship (Candace) of Johnson City; grandchildren, Stephanie Frye (Kevin) of Frankfort, KY, Kevin M. Kirkpatrick (Jenna) of Pittsburgh, PA, Lindsey B. Kirkpatrick of Pittsburgh, PA, Whitney Shiflet (Matt) of Asheboro, NC, and Sarah Bennett of Kernersville, NC; great-grandchildren, Braxton Frye, Addison G. Kirkpatrick, Aiden C. Kirkpatrick, and Clayton Shiflet.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, June 16, 2017 from 5:30 PM until a Celebration of Cleve’s Life in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services at 7:00 PM with Pastor Richard Bawgus and Pastor Daniel R. Hess officiating. A service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services at 2:00 PM followed by a committal and interment service at Washington County Memory Gardens at 3:00 PM. Pallbearers will be Kevin Frye, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Sam Hess, Ronny Prater, Shannon Osborne, and Matthew Osborne.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Franklin Woods Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Princeton Transitional Center, Dr. Ahmed A. Khan with Mountain States Cardiology, and Dr. Stanley Hodges with Johnson City Internal Medicine

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com .